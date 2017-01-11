Going Going Gone
Cars

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

By Published On 09/02/2016 By Published On 09/02/2016
Great Tailgating Vehicles
Flickr/Anthony Quintano
Football season is finally upon us, which means it's time to put away the beach gear and don your lucky game day T-shirt. It's also time to up your pre-kickoff tailgating game. That all starts with the right vehicle, and if you're still rolling up to the stadium with a pickup truck, you're blending right in with everyone else.

Instead, snag one of these pretty flippin' sweet tailgating heroes, which are all for sale on eBay right now for far less than you'll have to pay for the primo alumni club suite seats.

International Scout Traveler for sale
eBay/bshindelar

1978 International Harvester Scout Traveler

Price: $9,800
A Scout is just a cool, cool alternative to a Bronco to begin with, but one with the open-air experience and no back seat? If that doesn't scream "perfect for rolling up to the stadium on a fall Saturday afternoon," I honestly don't know what does. This one has a little rust, but it's not meant to be your daily driver, so it's not a huge deal.

1975 Ford Ranchero
eBay/FuzzyDiceCars

1975 Ford Ranchero GT-A

Price: $9,500
Sometimes you just want a nice, flat truck bed to cary your grill and extra supplies. That's still no reason to go with a truck if you don't want one, though. Not when you can get a very nice and completely original mid-'70s Ranchero (Ford's counterpart to the El Camino, if you're unfamiliar), for under 10 grand.

Diesel Mercedes Wagon For Sale
eBay/peshop1975

1983 Mercedes-Benz 300TD Station Wagon

Price: $7,200
How legendary is the durability of a Mercedes-Benz diesel? This one is barely middle-aged at over a quarter million miles. To put that in perspective, this wagon was built before the University of Miami ever won a National Championship. Even at $7,200, it costs less than the payments that SMU's tailbacks were allegedly receiving when this car was new. And after all that, it will still hold everything you need and more, with venerable style.

1968 Chevrolet Biscayne Impala For Sale
eBay/John6769

1968 Chevrolet Biscayne Impala Station Wagon

Price: $5,700
In its base form, the Chevy Biscayne could be a little run of the mill, but spruce it up with the optional Impala package and toss in a 350hp V8 and you've got one sweet little sleeper of a station wagon... which means you've got one sweet set of wheels for schlepping all of your equipment to the game.

Freightliner FL60 Refrigerated Truck For Sale
eBay/Rosita's Shop

2000 Freightliner FL60 Refrigerated Freezer Truck

Price: $9,000
I know what you're thinking. Yes, this is a big friggin' truck, and no, it's not one you can use for very many things. That said, if you want to own the tailgate scene at your school, this is a pretty boss way to do it. Why? Think about it: It's a giant refrigerator and freezer. It will keep all of your beverages ice cold, your potato salad won't turn into a bowl full of bacteria, and you can fit enough in there for all of your old college buddies to partake -- just make sure they contribute some cash first now that they're all grown up.

Eldorado Shuttle Bus
eBay/budget-equipment

BONUS: 2005 ElDorado Shuttle Bus

Price: $6,900
Let's say, for the sake of argument, that you've bought that refrigerator truck. Grab this shuttle bus for just under seven grand more and you've got a 1-2 punch that's virtually impossible to beat. Everyone parks at someone's house, piles into the shuttle, and heads off to the stadium, with the refrigerator truck right behind it. Throw a sound system and a couple TVs in here, and you might not even need to go into the stadium. Just think about the possibilities.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook.

