Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

As an auto auctioneer and former part-owner of an auto auction where cars were sold at a rate of over 100 vehicles an hour, I have seen hundreds of thousands of near-new and older used cars, from Acuras to Volkswagens, become their absolute cheapest at one specific time of the year. When is it? Every week I get this question in more varieties than Baskin-Robbins has flavors.

There are several seasonal factors that come into play between Labor Day and the post-Thanksgiving consumer bonanza that is Black Friday. The net effect? The holidays are unequivocally the best time to buy a new or used car.