​​​​​​​How BMW Could Destroy Tesla at the EV Game

The BMW Isetta was the rolling embodiment of total oddball eccentricity. Despite its death over half a century ago, it lives on as a spectacle at BMW-oriented car shows and in the annals of automotive history as one of the most weirdly endearing vehicles ever to hit the road.

I'm saying it now: BMW, you need to revive the Isetta. It would be cool as hell if it made a comeback, sure, but more importantly, it actually makes sense. A modern spin on this lovable little misfit and you have the potential to totally crush Tesla at the electric-vehicle game. Impossible, you say? Hear me out.