Cars

Things You're Doing Wrong When You Pick Out a New Car

By Published On 10/28/2016 By Published On 10/28/2016
How not to buy a car
Courtesy of Land Rover

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

Regardless of if you're in the market for something brand new or used (but definitely not certified pre-owned, right?), you're probably doing a few things wrong when you buy a car. And I'm not even talking about your feeble attempts at negotiating while tweeting, "OMG totes buying a car today! #newride #baller." The physical options on the car make a huge impact -- not just on your wallet and daily enjoyment of the car, but on your resale, or even the ability to sell it at all. Here are five things you're doing wrong that you absolutely must take into account when you pick out a car.

You're buying new straight off the dealership lot instead of custom ordering

You could just waltz onto a dealership lot, point at the first car that strikes your fancy, and drive off a couple hours later while the salesman high-fives everyone within reach (please don't do that). Or, you could largely bypass the dealership and deal only with the manager, as you custom order your car with exactly the options you want (please do that!). It's really the best way to go when you're buying new -- it saves you time and energy, and potentially saves you money. Plus, getting the perfect car is a reward unto itself.

Related

related

Why You Should Never Buy Your Car Off the Dealership Lot

related

How to Test Drive a Used Car and Avoid Buying a Lemon

related

How to Buy a Reliable Car for $2,000 or Less

related

Why You Should Never Buy Your Car Off the Dealership Lot
Plymouth Prowler in Traffic
Flickr/Enigma63

You're wasting money on options that aren't right for you

Think about what you're really going to use the vehicle for. If this car is going to be your day-in, day-out commuter, performance options are going to be a huge burden when you're stuck in traffic, regardless of how sexy they may seem in your window-shopping fantasies. If you're schlepping kids from muddy soccer practices to greasy pizza parties, you might want to reconsider those cloth seats. If you plan on using it for backroad jaunts or track-day fun, upgraded brakes or a track package might be legitimately worthwhile. 

It's easy to say you just want one car that can do everything, but you're better served sticking with what makes sense for you and the car -- and not going overboard and wasting money on fancy features you won't use. Often times the more desirable car truly lives up to the less is more motto.

You're not taking full advantage of the car dealer

Once again, if you're ordering your new car instead of picking what's on the lot, you'll have a seemingly endless combination of options to choose from. You should feel free to take your time and treat the dealer like a Starbucks barista, because an honest and good dealer (yes, such a thing exists) wants to make sure you get precisely what you want. They'll make sure you notice that contrasting blue trim piece on the dashboard -- the kind of special distinction that sometimes makes all the difference, often at no extra cost -- much like when your barista adds a smiley face on your macchiato.

Your climate matters
Flickr/Alan Stark

You're getting leather seats when you really shouldn't

Some people absolutely adore leather seats (we tend to disagree). The demand is so overwhelming that many higher-end cars only come with them. But if you routinely park your car outside and live somewhere with hellish summers, you have to ask yourself if the look and smell of leather are worth the searing discomfort when you climb in -- and the potential Ted Striker-from-Airplane look when you get out. In general, make sure you're taking your climate into account. If you live in the frozen tundra of America's dairyland, a convertible sports car might not be the most sane choice as your primary mode of transportation.

Orange cars are dicey to sell
Flickr/Ben

You're blowing money by not considering the resale value

Your choice of car color says a lot about who you are (it's true, we asked an expert). If you're planning on owning the car for a very long time, then you do you, and enjoy every day you spend with your bright-orange dream machine. But if you're going to want something else a few years down the road, you'll eventually have to find a buyer who shares your love of neon.

The same goes for the options you pick. If you get a very high-tech car except for the stereo, or go for the manual transmission but skimp on performance options, you'll end up with a mismatched car that will be a headache to resell. It's like getting an otherwise insanely delicious burger and loading it down with mushrooms and jalapeños. And painting it orange. No one wants to eat that. 

Want more of the world's best Cars content delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He's totally the guy that orders the brakes and the track package without a sunroof or power seats.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why All 0-60mph Times Are Bogus

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like