The One Thing That Should Be Required Before Getting a Driver's License

Failing that -- there's an extremely fun alternative

Government-mandated car control clinics should absolutely happen, but as we all know, the government tends to agree to disagree. So what's another option to get the experience you need at controlling your car? Go to an autocross.

Autocross is a sport that driving enthusiasts do for fun, but it doesn't involve jumping cars over dirt, and it doesn't require you to grow a mullet. It does involve an expanse of pavement with a sea of cones laid out in the shape of a course to follow, and you'll learn a hell of a lot doing it. Driving through slaloms as fast as you can is shockingly similar to avoiding an accident on the highway -- as is trying to recover from the inevitable spin after you jerk the steering wheel too hard. Assuming the autocross is set up correctly, there's virtually no risk of physical damage to your car, and a roughly 100% chance that you'll walk away from the experience a better driver with a more complete understanding of what your car can do, and what to expect if you have to suddenly change lanes.