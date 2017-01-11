Things Every Self-Respecting Car Buff Should Know

"Stance" is not a performance mod

When people refer to a car as "stanced," what they mean is that it has a really aggressive wheel fitment, and that the car has been modified specifically to fit oversized wheels and tires. This does not mean it's in some way a better performer as a result. It's just a form of expression, and so long as you don't go so extreme as to be dangerous (which can definitely happen), it's not hurting anyone -- but under no circumstance is it going to help the performance of the car.

It's not the tires' size that counts, it's how you use them

It stands to reason that wider tires give you more grip. If you as a driver don't know how to take advantage of that grip, though, or if your car's suspension isn't prepared for it, you're wasting much of a great tire's potential. Think of the tires as one part of an overall system that needs to be in balance with itself. You wouldn't use a store-bought marinade packet on a prime NY strip any more than you'd pull out the fancy China for chili dogs.