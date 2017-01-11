Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

An errant rock kicked up by the car in front of you can chip your paint or crack your windshield. The sun’s rays cause fading to your car’s paintwork and take a toll on the interior. Even rain can cause marks on your paint -- or worse -- and let’s not forget about suicide missions from bugs and other "deposits" from our avian friends.

Luckily, there are a variety of great, relatively new products that'll help you keep your car pristine. I chatted with Moe Mistry, of Glistening Perfection in Costa Mesa, California. Moe and his team of "orderlies," as he calls them, have been detailing cars for the better part of 20 years, regularly preparing six- and seven-figure collectibles for the world's most prestigious car shows. He pointed out a few things that you can do, and some of the newest and most advanced materials you can use, to ensure your paint goes the extra mile.