7 Car Mods Absolutely Worth the Money

3. Refreshing everything that pivots

Price: Under $100/pair (for either tie rods or ball joints), plus the cost of an alignment

Basically, anything that pivots will eventually wear out on your suspension and need replacement -- even if you don't know what they do, you've likely heard of ball joints and tie rod ends. If the wear is extremely bad, they actually become loose, and you do not want play in your steering or suspension. You'll recognize it in the form of a highly disconcerting wobble in the steering wheel, or a wildly uneven wear pattern in the tires. If the wear is more like that milk you didn't realize was expired until halfway through breakfast, you might not notice the looseness, but you'll definitely notice how good your car feels once everything has been replaced.