Why All 0-60mph Times Are Bogus

If there's one statistic that absolutely blows the doors off of all others when it comes to popularity, it's 0-60mph. It's usually the very first question asked, even before horsepower. Kids at gas stations don't ask about Nurburgring lap times. They ask, "How long does it take to hit 60?" Everyone's gone 60mph before, and most people have floored their car when a light turned green at least once. Thus, it's a highly relatable measure of time and speed.

Even if a car hits 200mph -- which is an incredible feat of engineering -- but gets beat off the line to 60mph by so much as a tenth of a second, it's a serious knock on its credibility. That's insane when you stop and think about it. Zero-to-60 times are, in fact, a complete and utter crock.