What Your Car's Color Says About You

If you've ever bought a car, there's a 99.9% chance the color played a role in your decision. Everyone knows the age-old stereotypes about certain car colors, but what do those colors really say about the owners?

Lea Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, is one of the world's foremost experts on color choices -- it's literally her job to research how color impacts consumers, so that she can advise major corporations regarding color selection. According to Eiseman, not only do you factor in whether you like a car's color, but you consider "how it reflects who you are. It's a question not only of how people see themselves, but how they would like others to perceive them."