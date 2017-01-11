Why Sneakers Are Actually Terrible Shoes to Drive In

Athletic shoes can dangerously numb your feet

If your friend for some reason couldn't feel his or her feet, you wouldn't say, "Hey, drive my car. It's cool." That's essentially what happens when you drive in sneaks; those nice thick soles might feel wonderful and cushiony while you're running, but in the driver's seat, you're sacrificing your feel for the pedals.

If you go out to your car right now, take off your shoes, feel the pedals with your feet, and pretend you're driving, you'll notice exactly how much more control you have. It's the same reason a tightrope walker needs to feel every millimeter of rope, or why NFL kickers have been known to wear special shoes to increase their field goal-kicking accuracy.