I Cleaned My Whole House With Car Wax and It Was Surprisingly Great

Test 1: The kitchen counter

Result: Truly outstanding

I started with my kitchen counter, because I figured it would be easy. I pulled out my random orbital polisher and started working away just like I would with my car. I used a polishing compound first (if you're unfamiliar, think of it like very fine liquid sandpaper), and followed it up with the same wax I use on my car.

I severely underestimated the time it would take. With a car's paint, you've got to be speedy or risk damaging the coat. With granite it's virtually impossible to damage the stone, so the slower you go, the better the shine.

Is it worth it? Indubitably! The end result is amazing. It's perfectly slick, and now I can see the reflection of my face when I make a sandwich. Two thumbs up. (One caveat I do have: some people prepare food directly on their counters, rather than on plates and cutting boards. If you're one of these people, note that most car-care products aren't exactly tested by the FDA.)