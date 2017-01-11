8 Modern Cars That Started Out as Wild Concepts

Corvette (C2)

Early concept: Mako Shark, 1963

The second-generation Corvette owes more than a few of its design elements to the original Mako Shark. Itself an evolved descendant of design legend Bill Mitchell's 1959 Stingray race car, the Mako Shark's influence on the C2, and to some extent, on every Corvette ever since, is apparent.

Fun fact: Mitchell wanted the car's color to match the actual mako shark he had on his wall, but the design team couldn't quite get it right. One night, after Mitchell had left, they hijacked the shark, painted it to match the car instead, and told Mitchell they managed to match the fish. It worked.