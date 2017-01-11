Popular Cars You Wouldn't Recognize 50 Years Ago

3. Chevrolet Corvette

I know what you're going to say. Of course you can recognize a 1965 Corvette. But if that's true, it's because every generation of Corvette hammers its way into the mainstream of American culture and memory -- not because it looks anything like it does today. Really, if you had never seen an old Corvette before, could you honestly say you'd know its name based only on your knowledge of the new one?

Look at the sharply angled elevation changes as the hood meets the fender -- on both the old car and its descendant -- and at how those lines fade out, then back in where they meet up with the trunk. Look at the gills on the side behind the front wheels. Cough. Gills -- like you'd see on the underside of a certain aquatic creature with which the Stingray shares its name. The cues are there, but you have to know where to look.