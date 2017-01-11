Why a Certified Pre-Owned Car Is Never a Good Deal

Certified pre-owned vehicles are nearly always advertised as the cream of the crop. In theory, they're the nicest, most meticulously maintained, lowest-mileage, and rigorously inspected used cars on the market. They're supposedly so great the manufacturer stands behind them, and they even come with an extended warranty, right? That's why they're so often sold at a premium price reflecting their pristine condition.

Just one problem: CPO vehicles are a complete and utter myth, and buying one is almost never a good deal.

Is it possible to find a great deal on a perfectly maintained vehicle that the previous owner treated like a family member? Absolutely -- but heed this warning: stay far, far away from CPO vehicles.