In 1984, the fourth-generation (C4) Corvette was one of the quickest and best-performing cars you could buy. This, however, is not the C4's day.

Three decades later, the car is more rooted in the 1980s than David Hasselhoff. Major improvements in the engines and tires of much more plebeian cars have all but eliminated that quickness advantage. That shouldn't be a surprise -- after all, many of the greatest muscle cars of the 1960s would lose to a minivan today.

Just how much has the C4 fallen, you ask? In 1984, the team at MotorWeek tested the then-new C4 Corvette and found it could go from 0-60mph in 7.9 seconds. Every single car you see below would beat it in a drag race, and there's nary a sports car -- or even a true sport sedan -- among them.