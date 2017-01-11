How Cheap Gas Destroys Your Car's Engine

If you’re like 88% of Americans, chances are you don’t think twice about where you buy your gas, as long as it’s cheap, convenient, and offers super-sized drinks for all of 69 cents. And that’s a big-time problem these days.

Gas stations are all about price and volume, and cheap sells. Unfortunately, when it comes to most modern cars, using cheap off-brand gasoline can also cause expensive problems -- the kind that can be chronic, and deadly for your car's engine.

Here in the United States, engines are now experiencing higher levels of failure -- along with more fuel related issues -- than they were just a few years ago. That means that your reliability is getting worse... but the manufacturers who designed your engines aren't the ones to blame.