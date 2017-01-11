This Glorious '70s Muscle Car Is for Sale -- and Insanely Cheap

Remember the opening credits of Dazed and Confused when that sweet muscle car pulls into the parking lot to the rousing sounds of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion"? Or the cruising montage to War's "Low Rider"? Or the countless other scenes that featured some hair-raising combination of ultimate '70s jam and ultimate ‘70s car?

There's something truly majestic about those wind-in-your-hair, Zeppelin-on-your-stereo drives of yore, and here's your very real, very affordable chance to recreate the magic: a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger is on the auction block later this month at Auctions America's Santa Monica auction, and it's expected to sell for the non-Earth-shattering sum of $12-$16,000.