Going Going Gone
Cars

5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

By Published On 12/16/2016 By Published On 12/16/2016
1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
eBay/tools-h
More From Going Going Gone

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

related

5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

Winter is well and truly here, which means it's time to get your winter wanderlust on. Obviously that means different things to different people, from touring the powder-coated countryside, to attempting to climb up the temporary snow-mountains that inevitably form in otherwise empty parking lots.

There are some truly badass cars out there that are basically built for winter shenanigans. Every vehicle you see below is for sale on eBay -- like, right now -- and can be yours for $10,000 or less. While they might not be what you'd want to drive come July or August, they're just about perfect for surviving Snowmageddon with a smile on your face.

Related

related

Epic Holiday Deals: New Cars You Can Get for $200 a Month Right Now

related

6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

related

2016's Coolest Car Gadgets
More From Going Going Gone

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

related

5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt

related

Epic Holiday Deals: New Cars You Can Get for $200 a Month Right Now
2005 Subaru Baja
eBay/rdmunks

2005 Subaru Baja

Price: $8,950
In general terms, the Subaru Baja is a great all-around vehicle that combines a crossover SUV with an El Camino, and adds the traction advantages of all-wheel drive to the mix. It'll hold all the supplies you need when you stock up at the grocery store, then provide limitless entertainment when everyone else cancels work because the conditions are treacherous. This one's even better, though, because the original engine failed a few years ago, at which point the wonderful owner in Wyoming upgraded virtually everything under the hood.

Toyota Hilux Surf For Sale
eBay/wolfreignmotors2012

1980 Toyota Hilux Surf SSR Limited

Price: $8,750
This one's special. If you've so much as heard of the Hilux, you likely know a few things about it, namely that it's both harder to kill than a terminator, and not meant for American shores. This one was born and raised in Japan before being imported, so it has the steering wheel on the right. If this were a year-round vehicle, that might be a nuisance, but since you're not exactly making mid-blizzard fast-food runs, it's not a problem. End result: a rare (for here) and collectible classic that's basically the Rick Astley of trucks.

1993 Audi 90 CS Quattro
eBay/numbermatch

1993 Audi 90 CS Quattro

Price: $5,900
Just because a car's your winter funmobile doesn't mean it has to look like a beater. The Audi 90 is kind of a forgotten star of Teutonic motoring. It's more than capable of being a great daily driver in the winter, but in the right setting -- i.e., snow- and ice-covered expanses -- it's less vintage luxury sedan and more unexpected drift toy. Finding one like this that's in excellent visual shape, has less than 100,000 miles, and a manual transmission is pretty rare... but not quite as rare as seeing someone having sideways fun in one in a slick parking lot. Make it happen.

1988 Jeep Wagoneer
eBay/tools-h

1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Price: $5,800
What you're looking at is more than just a textbook example of beautiful patina on an emerging classic. The Grand Wagoneer's not going to back down just because of a snow drift. If you're wondering why it's a scant $5,800, well, it's nearly 30 years old, and it's not without its wear and tear. Per the seller, it doesn't like operating in hot temperatures... which doesn't sound like much of a problem when you're trudging through the snow.

related

The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price

related

6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It
1995 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4
eBay/centralcoastpickin

1995 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4

Price: $7,500
Before you worry that the curb appeal isn't there, take a closer look at this car. The 3000 GT is a modern collectible that's going up in price, and that goes double for the high-performance, 296hp VR4 version -- you're unlikely to find a truly nice one for four figures anywhere, and if you did, you wouldn't dare subject it to salt, sand, and the most horrifying of all winter dangers: other drivers. What this car truly represents, then, is the opportunity to take one of the most memorable cars of the early 1990s into the kind of adverse conditions in which its four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering truly separated it from its contemporaries.

Want more of the world's best Cars content delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He'd take the Hilux, no questions asked.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Badass Classic Off-Roaders You Can Buy for Under $10k
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Great Cars Under $3k You Can Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Cars Under $15k Perfect for Your Summer Road Trip
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like