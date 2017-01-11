5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

Winter is well and truly here, which means it's time to get your winter wanderlust on. Obviously that means different things to different people, from touring the powder-coated countryside, to attempting to climb up the temporary snow-mountains that inevitably form in otherwise empty parking lots.

There are some truly badass cars out there that are basically built for winter shenanigans. Every vehicle you see below is for sale on eBay -- like, right now -- and can be yours for $10,000 or less. While they might not be what you'd want to drive come July or August, they're just about perfect for surviving Snowmageddon with a smile on your face.