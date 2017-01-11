The Chevy Bolt Just One-Upped the Tesla Model 3

The two things that make drivers hesitate about buying electric cars? Price, and the limited range you're able to drive without stopping for a charge. Plus, charging the battery on an EV takes a hell of a lot longer than checking out all the knickknacks at a truck stop, which makes it a tough sell for road trips, or anything longer than your daily commute.

That's where Tesla comes in, boasting pure electric ranges of over 200 miles before you need to recharge, while competitors like the Nissan LEAF barely top 100 miles. Translation: you can leave town in a Tesla and still be OK, and for EV drivers prone to "range anxiety," paying a hefty premium (upwards of $70k for the Model S) for that security seems worth it.