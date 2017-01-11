This Dodge 6x6 Power Wagon Is the Holy Grail of American Trucks

The engine wasn't overlooked, either

When it rolled off the assembly line, 96hp was perfectly adequate -- Power Wagons were built for rural work, after all. Its gearing was incredibly steep to make up for the lack of power, which severely limited its top speed. That wasn't a problem, though, because the interstate highway system wasn't a thing back then. Now, it's sporting a modern Cummins turbo diesel that theoretically means it can bring along a total of over 16,000lbs, including the weight of the truck.

The truck was put together by a company that specializes in taking vintage Dodge Power Wagons and transforming them from utilitarian trucks into modern vehicles. Is it worth the $119,900 asking price? Considering the Mercedes AMG G63 6x6 can run up to 10 times that, this one sounds like an absolute bargain.