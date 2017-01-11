Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

A perfectly restored classic 4x4 is a beautiful, beautiful thing... until you realize it's too perfect to actually take off-road, lest you destroy its restored value. A really, really nice, unrestored classic is the way to go if you want a good, solid vehicle that's still got your back after the pavement turns to dirt.

Whether you're into classic Broncos, timeless Defenders, or virtually indestructible Land Cruisers, you don't need to break the bank: Every one of these well-aged beauties below is for sale right now, for less than the average price of new car, without the guarantee of depreciation. Get thee to eBay.