9 Underrated Classic Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL

Price: Just about $10,000

Why it's underrated: It's a known fact that stratospheric bouts of depreciation are a major factor in the luxury new car market. If you want to avoid hopelessly hemorrhaging your cash, look into sedans like the Mercedes-Benz 560SEL, which defined luxury in the 1980s and are available today for less than the cost of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark. The 560SEL was a sleeper of its time, and it remains that way today, checking all the boxes for a desirable performer. The reason none of your friends have bought one yet is likely because they haven't experienced the feeling of settling into a cruise at autobahn speed in a 20-year-old Benz -- a feeling that's pleasantly isolated, but engaged at the same time.

Caveat: The cost of certain repairs on an old Merc can best be described as unholy. Make sure certain features, like the self-leveling suspension, are in drivable condition before you plunk down any money. If they're not, you run the risk of spending as much in maintenance to keep the once-top-of-the-line features in working order.