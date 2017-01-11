You Can Make Your Car Autonomous for $1,000 (but Please Don't)

Musk and Hotz are of like mind here, believing that any autonomous advancement -- however unpolished and imperfect it may be -- is a net gain for society. Pushing these products towards a public that lacks the capacity to fully comprehend what it does, however, simply invites misuse and ultimately impacts those who would much rather wait for the fully engineered and refined systems that major automakers have been developing for over a decade.

It makes for a potentially reckless experiment on an uneducated consumer

Use of the Comma One, just as with Tesla's Autopilot, comes with a warning that it's not a fully autonomous system, and that the driver should remain aware of his or her surroundings at all times. Just one problem: the product is being presented as a completely hands-free solution, which is a step beyond even Musk's laissez-fair approach to Autopilot use -- which itself is enough to flood YouTube with examples of unwitting non-drivers misusing the tech.