5 Cool-as-Hell Convertibles You Can Buy for Under $6k

This Mercedes is somehow under $6k
"There are a number of mechanical devices which increase sexual arousal, particularly in women. Chief among these is the Mercedes-Benz 380SL convertible." -- political satirist P.J. O'Rourke

OK, never, ever buy a car based on what anyone else thinks of it. That said, some cars have an appeal that borders on universal, and as the heat of summer approaches, that appeal tends to shift to the wind-in-your-hair variety. These five convertibles are all absolutely perfect summer rides, and each in their own unique way. Better still, they're all for sale right now, and they're all under $6,000.

What are you waiting for? Go forth and buy one before someone else does!

1978 MGB For Sale
1978 MG MGB

Price: $5,050
It's essentially a rule of the road that it's impossible to not love an old MG... unless you're a woman celebrating your 50th birthday and it's a surprise gift from your husband. Amazingly, that's exactly the story on this one. It's clean, especially considering that's the original paint, and it has all of 28,000 miles on it. Two different independent mechanics just gave it a thumbs-up. Someone needs to buy this to fund a more comfortable couch for that woman's husband to sleep on.

1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL For Sale
1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL

Price: $5,500
It's hard to deny that this car is well on its way to being a prized modern classic. It might never be a six-figure car, but at $5,500, it will almost definitely not get any cheaper. This particular one needs a little bit of work on the mechanical side (A/C, etc.), but for a car like this, the parts that are truly expensive and hard to find are on the interior -- take a look at the pics and you won't find much to complain about there.

1956 Willys Jeep for sale
1956 Willys Jeep

Price: $5,800
By all appearances, this Jeep is right in that sweet spot where it not only runs, and runs well, but looks fantastic, but it's not so perfect that it belongs in a museum. Buy it. Drive it on the weekends. Maybe even park it on your front lawn ironically.

1998 BMW Z3 Roadster For Sale
1998 BMW Z3

Price: $5,000
The Z3 is a bit of an odd duck in the BMW family, with its scaled-down, retro-futuristic roadster styling. But underneath it all is a light and agile BMW, in much the same vein as an E30. One small difference: the Z3 also doubled as what is probably the cheapest Bond car you'd ever want to own.

related

The Most Underrated American Muscle Cars of All Time

related

We Calculated the Most Eco-Efficient Cars on the Road Right Now
1996 Mercedes SL500 For Sale
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500

Price: $4,495
The SL500 is the epitome of mid-'90s open-air luxurious motoring. It's still a beautiful car today, though, even if rolling on a quartet of mirrors is a bit dated. The white-and-gray combination on this one is timeless, and with 119,000 miles on the clock, there's plenty of life left in it.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He really wants a Z3 Coupe, if he can find one for $6,000.

