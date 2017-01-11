10 Of The Coolest Tracks Where You Can Drive Your Own Car

Watkins Glen, NY

“The Glen” dates back to 1948, but the 3.37mi, 11-turn track is still one of the most challenging American sports car circuits around (not to mention, one of the scenes of some of the most debauched sports partying of the 1970s -- start growing your mustache now, in homage.) It’s also the site of some of the most epic vintage Formula 1 battles ever and still hosts NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series. There are two ways to get on the track: you can either tag along with a sports car club renting out the facility, or you can choose to take part in the track’s “Drive the Glen” program, which allows you two laps of the track (behind a pace vehicle) for just $25. The track’s being repaved in early 2016, so check the website for updates.