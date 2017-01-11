These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

Everyone loves eerie abandoned things; derelict parks, stadiums, factories, train stations, and rest stops are equal parts beautiful and spooky as hell. There's something extra unsettling about a sad, lichen-covered car that really stirs the imagination, though. Usually when someone ditches an automobile in a long-forgotten corner and doesn't come back for it, some pretty sketchy circumstances are involved. Like crime. Or zombies.

Abandoned cars also make for great photography, so there's that. Instagram's got a fascinating lineup of found cars; here are some of the very best.