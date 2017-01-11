Cars

These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

By Published On 10/28/2016 By Published On 10/28/2016
Abandoned Mercedes and Trailer
Flickr/Bob Jagendorf

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Everyone loves eerie abandoned things; derelict parks, stadiums, factories, train stations, and rest stops are equal parts beautiful and spooky as hell. There's something extra unsettling about a sad, lichen-covered car that really stirs the imagination, though. Usually when someone ditches an automobile in a long-forgotten corner and doesn't come back for it, some pretty sketchy circumstances are involved. Like crime. Or zombies. 

Abandoned cars also make for great photography, so there's that. Instagram's got a fascinating lineup of found cars; here are some of the very best.

thelicehatethesugar/Instagram

Not gonna lie -- the creepiest thing about this photo is how well an old Mercedes ages when left in a field for decades on end.

jsnsndr/Instagram

I mean, just look at this thing. You can basically hear its undead groan through your screen. It really should be put out of its misery.

anjeer8586/Instagram

Yeah, a long-abandoned Soviet-era troop transport doesn't scream post-apocalyptic zombie bloodbath at all...

tinackjensli/Instagram

This is actually a junkyard, but something about it -- maybe the crooked hood -- makes it look like someone punched this car in the face.

beznnica/Instagram

It just looks like it's seen many, many things, doesn't it?

fearghalodea/Instagram

"Oh my God. They found it. I don't know how, but they found it."

postrl1961/Instagram

If life were like the movie Cars this would be someone's intoxicated uncle. 

oldjunkcars/Instagram

You know that scene in Jurassic Park where the velociraptor eats Muldoon?

Clever girl...

i4got/Instagram

In the much, much darker alternate ending to National Lampoon's Vacation, they never made it to Walley World...

glennorman1/Instagram

Seriously, what went down that compelled some ridiculously wealthy person to leave an otherwise decent-condition Rolls-Royce in the middle of nowhere?

keyshank/Instagram
jadecaraphotography/Instagram
visual_melange_/Instagram
kay_augustin_photography/Instagram

Want more of the world's best Cars content delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He sees faces in many of these cars. It makes him sad to see them suffering so.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Popular Car Accessories You Should Stop Wasting Money On

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like