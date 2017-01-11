These Insanely Real Model Cars Are Like Hot Wheels for Adults

You don't have to be a full-fledged car nut to like model cars. After all, the lifelong relationship with all things automotive begins with that first 99-cent Hot Wheels given to us sometime just after infancy. As we grow up, diecast models are a constant reminder of the long wait for that driver's license and all the sweet, sweet freedom it represents.

That's where a company called Your Car in Diecast comes in. It's the brainchild of a man named John Fox, whose aim is making... well, your car, in 1/18th-scale diecast form. Think of it as the grown-up version of the cars that lined your shelf as a kid, or as a desktop-sized reminder of all the great memories you've made in your favorite car. If you have a car you want to replicate in scale, this model artist -- and make no mistake, that is what he is -- is up to the challenge.