The Easiest Way to Wash Your Car This Summer Using No Water

How in the hell do you wash a car without water?

OK, if your car is filthy, as in mud-caked-everywhere, hasn't-been-washed-since-2015 filthy, you don't have a choice: water is in your future. On the other hand, if your car's just a little gritty, you should get what's called a waterless wash.

It's a spray-on solution that lets you clean your car wherever you want. There are no harsh chemicals like you'll find in an automated car wash, and you're not rinsing all the pollutants on your car down into the sewer, like you do when you wash with water in the driveway.

Next time you're on Amazon shopping for dietary supplements and Nicolas Cage merchandise, search for "waterless car wash" and give it a go. I've tried it, and it works. Really well.