The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price

The Audi S3 has long been a perfect storm of style, luxury, performance, and tech. In short, it's an excellent car -- but it has been for a while now. It's high time for a makeover, and for 2017, Audi has delivered in spades.

The new S3 takes "bang for your buck" to levels unprecedented by anything else in Audi's lineup. Not only does it boast sharper design cues taken from Audi's higher-end cars, it's snagged some seriously impressive tech as well, at price points $30k-$50k less than those pricier offerings. Add all that to the same formula that's made the S3 so successful for years, and the 2017 Audi S3 is one hell of a contender.