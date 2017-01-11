5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt

This summer marks 50 years since Chevrolet debuted the Camaro as a faster, sportier counter to Ford's game-changing Mustang. As one half of America's most intensely battled automotive rivalry, Camaro earned its place in the pantheon of American iconography.

Next week, thousands of the best Camaros in the world will descend on Detroit for the annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Think of it like a proper birthday party. You could do far, far worse than rolling up in any of the five beauties you see below, and each one is for sale for a (relatively) reasonable sum.