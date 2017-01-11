Insane Trucks of the Future Will Soon Hit the Highways

Nikola Motors

What it is: A hybrid, zero-emissions truck built for long distances

When you'll see one: The company's already taking deposits ahead of its official reveal in December 2016.

The Nikola One is driven by electric motors, but it's actually a hybrid that's more like a BMW i3 than a Tesla. The batteries are charged by a CNG-powered turbine, which means it can travel up to 1,200 miles without stopping, all while spitting out zero emissions. Unlike a plug-in EV that requires a lengthy charge, the Nikola is good to go after a quick CNG fill-up.

If the finished product delivers anywhere close to its promises on economy and emissions, it's pretty revolutionary. Big rigs are among the largest polluters on the road, so the more Nikola tractors out there, the better it is for air quality.