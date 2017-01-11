Elon Musk Totally Botched His Latest Master Plan

Late last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented Master Plan, Part Deux, the second half of his vision for both Tesla and electrification at large. In his typical fashion, Musk expounded upon how he accomplished his first set of goals, before explaining why we should care about his projections for the future. The problem is, while the original Master Plan described products that Tesla was actually in the midst of preparing, Part Deux doesn't really say too much.

There are definitely elements of Musk’s blog post that deserve recognition -- and the best bits have nothing to do with cars -- but overall, it reads as if it were designed to provide distraction, rather than direction. Even for a man known as much for his pie-in-the-sky ideas as he is for his brutal efficiency, Musk seems to have finished his latest assignment with the help of some espresso and midnight oil. And when the chief executive hands in an assignment at the last minute, maybe it's finally time to raise an eyebrow.