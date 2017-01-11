The Best Part of Tesla's New Master Plan Has Nothing to Do With Cars

It's not exactly news that Tesla is a company with the best of intentions and, well, not the best execution. Guided by Elon Musk's original Master Plan, Tesla has evolved over the past decade into a legitimate EV manufacturer with highly ambitious plans for expansion, and an eye on causing real change for the world's energy use.

Just one problem: the moves Tesla makes are usually more noise than effect. That's why the recently penned Master Plan, Part Deux is so intriguing, beyond the titular reference to Hot Shots! Part Deux. On one level, it's little more than yet another motivational statement from a company -- and a man -- that produces more words than products. On the other, Musk has laid out some concepts that are, perhaps surprisingly, realistic... especially in light of the Obama administration's announcement on July 21st of a $4.5 billion commitment to electric-vehicle infrastructure development.