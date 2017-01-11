My First Car: Anthony Bourdain and 17 Celebs Tell Us About Their Wheels

Vincent D'Onofrio

Best known for: Full Metal Jacket, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

He says: "My mother actually drove a lime green Nova with black stripes going up the hood and down the back. And as soon as I was old enough, she let me start driving that, and I just loved to drive that. And then when I got a little older, my stepdad, who I loved dearly, who raised me, he had an El Camino that was really fast. I used to jump into that as much as I could. And then when I left home, I traveled the country on my own for a while -- my friend and I, we bought a Toyota Corolla and drove from Miami to California. And it broke down in Stinson Beach, outside of San Francisco. And then I ended up in Colorado and I got a Willys, 1942 Willys Jeep, and it was painted purple. And I ran that into the ground, until the engine froze up. And then I didn’t buy a car again until I did a movie in Argentina once, and they gave me so much per diem that -- because the country had just switched over and the economy changed drastically -- I ended up coming home with like $30,000 with the per diem. And I bought a Toyota Land Cruiser for cash, like a drug dealer would."