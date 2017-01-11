The 2017 Porsche 911 Is Even Faster, Still a Cop Magnet

When Porsche invited us to drive the 2017 911 Carrera, there could be only one allowable answer: yes. Rare is the car that inspires the level of devotion that 911 worshippers have for their idol. It's why the car has remained fundamentally unchanged for a half-century; when something proves to be this good, and this iconic, you simply don't mess with tradition.

Porsche has made three major exceptions to this rule over the years: the switch to a water-cooled engine, the addition of all wheel-drive to the lineup, and now this. You can’t tell by looking at it, but the 2017 911 has arguably one of the most important changes the lineup has faced in its existence.