How I Got the World's Toughest SUV Stuck in a Tiny Pond

The G550 in particular has a four-wheel-drive system that's so respected and distinct, Mercedes-Benz doesn't even refer to it as 4MATIC, as it does on its less intense AWD offerings. The G-Class offers ample ground clearance, low-range gearing to help with intense off-roading, and three locking differentials to distribute power to the wheels in the most effective way possible, just in case things gets hairy. Three!

Translation: One does not simply get a G-wagen stuck. Usually.





We were anticipating an epic splash...

... and ended up with, uh, not that. We wanted a shot of the G550 reigning supreme over nature, downright excited to exploit the new, twin-turbo V8 -- which it shares with the mighty AMG GT supercar. Could we turn this puddle into our own Dakar rally stage? Was this going to be our own unique brand of the Easter Jeep Safari?