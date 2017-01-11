Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

If you love vintage Americana, cruising down the road is made much, much better in a rolling piece of history plucked straight from the 1960s. The five cars below aren't 100% perfect, but then again, at well under $15,000, they won't lighten your wallet too much either. They're all for sale on eBay, like, right now. Get after it!
1962 Oldsmobile 98 Two Door
Price: $13,999
There are only 88,000 miles on this car, and with the exception of a paint job five years ago, it's about as original as you can get. For a two door car with plenty of leg space in back, and classic styling that's best measured by the linear foot, $14k seems pretty reasonable.
1966 Ford Mustang
Price: $9,000
If you're wondering how a 50-year-old Mustang with under 100,000 miles on it, that still has its original paint in such a good condition, can be on the market for $9,000, there's one catch -- this is a six cylinder car, not a V8. You know what, though? When you're cruising down the highway towards destinations unknown, that doesn't really matter -- even with the optional 289-inch V8, the car would've been slow by today's incredibly high standards.
1963 AMC Rambler
Price: $10,500
If you're into the surfing scene, you either know or should know the name Mike Marshall, who was an influential figure in the SoCal surfing scene for decades. He passed away back in 2010, leaving behind his absolutely incredible Rambler. Even if you have no intention of taking a surf-centric road trip along the 101, it's worth clicking through to see the pics of the custom paint job here. There's a monkey wearing a coconut bra drinking a piña colada on the trunk. Seriously.
1965 Chevrolet Suburban
Price: $5,900
The $5,900 price tag on this one is a little misleading, since there's definitely some work you'd want to do to get this bad boy in shape. That said, this is an excellent starting point -- think of it as a blank canvas that can be whatever type of highway king you want it to be.
1966 Pontiac Catalina
Price: $10,999
Arguably, the 1960s represented Pontiac's design heyday, and the Catalina was technically its entry-level, full-size offering, though that still made it a step up from its corporate Chevy Impala cousin. With just a little TLC -- as the seller points out, the carpet is 50 years old -- this could be one heck of a stylish and comfy cruiser.
