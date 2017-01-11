Going Going Gone
Cars

Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now

By Published On 10/14/2016 By Published On 10/14/2016
1962 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight
eBay/valeryc2001
More From Going Going Gone

related

5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

related

5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

If you love vintage Americana, cruising down the road is made much, much better in a rolling piece of history plucked straight from the 1960s. The five cars below aren't 100% perfect, but then again, at well under $15,000, they won't lighten your wallet too much either. They're all for sale on eBay, like, right now. Get after it!

Related

related

It's Official: The Ford Bronco Is Coming Back (And the Ranger Too)

related

Cheap Boring-Ass Cars That Are Faster Than an '80s Corvette

related

Secrets to Buying a Used Cop Car, the Best Bargain on the Road
More From Going Going Gone

related

5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow

related

Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now

related

Epic Tailgating Cars Under $10k, Just in Time for Football

related

5 Badass Camaros on eBay That Will Rip the Sleeves Right Off Your Shirt

related

It's Official: The Ford Bronco Is Coming Back (And the Ranger Too)
Oldsmobile 98 two door sedan
eBay/valeryc2001

1962 Oldsmobile 98 Two Door

Price: $13,999
There are only 88,000 miles on this car, and with the exception of a paint job five years ago, it's about as original as you can get. For a two door car with plenty of leg space in back, and classic styling that's best measured by the linear foot, $14k seems pretty reasonable.

1966 Mustang
eBay/joseramocampo0

1966 Ford Mustang

Price: $9,000
If you're wondering how a 50-year-old Mustang with under 100,000 miles on it, that still has its original paint in such a good condition, can be on the market for $9,000, there's one catch -- this is a six cylinder car, not a V8. You know what, though? When you're cruising down the highway towards destinations unknown, that doesn't really matter -- even with the optional 289-inch V8, the car would've been slow by today's incredibly high standards.

1963 AMC Rambler
eBay/ms.creepy.lee

1963 AMC Rambler

Price: $10,500
If you're into the surfing scene, you either know or should know the name Mike Marshall, who was an influential figure in the SoCal surfing scene for decades. He passed away back in 2010, leaving behind his absolutely incredible Rambler. Even if you have no intention of taking a surf-centric road trip along the 101, it's worth clicking through to see the pics of the custom paint job here. There's a monkey wearing a coconut bra drinking a piña colada on the trunk. Seriously.

1965 Chevrolet Suburban
eBay/cena57

1965 Chevrolet Suburban

Price: $5,900
The $5,900 price tag on this one is a little misleading, since there's definitely some work you'd want to do to get this bad boy in shape. That said, this is an excellent starting point -- think of it as a blank canvas that can be whatever type of highway king you want it to be.

related

Cheap Cars That Are Perfect for College Students

related

Cheap Boring-Ass Cars That Are Faster Than an '80s Corvette
1966 Pontiac Catalina
eBay/antiqueman302

1966 Pontiac Catalina

Price: $10,999
Arguably, the 1960s represented Pontiac's design heyday, and the Catalina was technically its entry-level, full-size offering, though that still made it a step up from its corporate Chevy Impala cousin. With just a little TLC -- as the seller points out, the carpet is 50 years old -- this could be one heck of a stylish and comfy cruiser.

Want more of the world's best Cars content delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. He really wants to turn that Suburban into a restomod tow vehicle for a race car.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Glorious '80s Cars You Can Buy for Under $5k
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
5 Beautifully Aged Classic Jeeps for $5k
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like