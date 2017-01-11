Listen to the automotive rumor mill long enough, and suggestions of an all-new Ford Bronco surface as surely as the leaves change every year. Well, the shoe has finally and officially dropped, as Ford announced from the Detroit Auto Show today that it's bringing back the legendary 4x4, as well as the beloved Ford Ranger.

The Bronco in particular has legions of fans that have been clamoring for Ford to produce the classic midsize SUV once again, after it's been out of production since 1996. The Ranger has still been available in some international markets, but has been out of production and not available in the United States for more than five years. The Detroit automaker has promised to bring back a new model of the Bronco in 2020, and will make the Ranger available in 2019.