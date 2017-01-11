Why the Ford GT40 Is the Quintessential American Car

How do you find a car that's quintessentially American? It is no easy feat. First, you have to think about what America is, what she stands for, her accomplishments. I think Ali Krieger, soccer player for the US Women's National Team, sums it up quite nicely: there is a "distinctively American culture, rooted in our struggle, shared aspiration, hard work, and self-determination. We are resilient, focused, determined, committed -- and we will find a way to win."

With those thoughts in mind, one vehicle stands tall above the rest (which is ironic, because at 40in high, it's not exactly tall). What car is the most quintessentially American? The Ford GT40. With British roots and original American ideas, this car's meteoric rise to superpower status stemmed from hard work, ingenuity, and innovation at the bleeding edge -- all of which it has now sustained through three generations.