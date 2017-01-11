Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

The Mustang could be the first hybrid high-performance car for the masses

Ford is promising V8 power for the Mustang -- though whether that means a hybrid V8 (we can hope!) or a total output that rivals the current Mustang GT (most likely, and still good) remains to be seen. Regardless, the implication is clear: You'll be able to afford a 400+ hp hybrid car by 2020. If the first Mustang was noteworthy for bringing fun driving to young individuals straight out of college, the Mustang hybrid looks poised to do the same for ecologically friendly driving.

Hybrids are garnering an ever-increasing share of the market, and that trend is certainly going to continue. Unless someone pips Ford to production, Mustang will likely become the first true hybrid performance car for the masses when it lands in dealerships in 2020.