I Took a Ride in the World's Most Advanced Driverless Car

Riding in the back is just like... riding in the back

As impressive as all that technology is, none of it affects the passenger experience, making this one of the most pleasant taxi rides I've ever taken. From my perch behind the passenger seat, it felt like going for a drive in an ordinary sedan, albeit with an unusually safe driver. The ride was smooth and refined, devoid of jerkiness or sudden movements by the car.

The Fusion was occasionally flummoxed by stationary objects, like trees that appeared to be in its path -- a sign that there are still some kinks to work out. Having two of Ford's engineers in the front seats while the car drove itself was also pretty anticlimactic. To really get a sense of the thrill (if there is one), I'd need to be in a car alone, just like Jared was.