BMW's Cars of the Future Are Weird as Hell, but We Can't Look Away

Back in March, BMW turned 100 years old, and to celebrate its centenary, it released the BMW Vision Next 100 concept, the designers' take on what cars will be like a century from today. Now, the company just released two more concepts, the MINI and Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100. At first glance they're all a shock to the system (read: ugly as sin) -- but then again, today's cars would be too, compared to automobiles of the early 20th century.

Take a closer look, though, and it's kinda hard to pry your eyes away.