Why This Truck Might Be the Most Important Vehicle of the Decade

You may not be able to tell by looking at it, but this might be the most important vehicle of the decade -- far more significant to far more people than any Tesla or futuristic self-driving truck.

It's called the OX, it's insanely cheap, and it comes in a box.

Yep, the OX is a "flat-pack" truck. No clue what that means? Go buy a bookshelf at IKEA, because it's the same basic concept: the truck ships in pieces, stacked to take up as little space as possible in the crate (which means cheaper shipping, and thus, a cheaper truck). Three people can assemble it in 12 hours, with no specialized tools required, and by the end of the day, you've got a truck that can kick ass in virtually any environment.