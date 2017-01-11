How to Find a Cheap-Ass Car That's Actually Great

Some of us are broke. A few more of us are just cheap. The majority of us, though? We're just "cheap-ass broke."

Six words embody our cheap-ass broke way of life: "Don't spend money. Don't buy anything." While we cheapskates may fantasize about a new car, or even a nearly new car, the reality of owning a new car and taking on a hurricane of depreciation just isn't quite in our DNA. Cars cost a ton of money to buy and keep up, as in, over $33,000 on average just to purchase a new one. At the end of the day, we just want a set of wheels, plain and simple.

One expensive car can land you in the joyless world of debt, while the right cheap-ass car always pays serious long-term dividends to both your financial bottom line and your well-earned happiness. I've inspected, appraised, and liquidated over 10,000 vehicles a year for an auto finance company. Translation: I know what I'm doing. This is how you find that one absolutely perfect cheap-ass car.