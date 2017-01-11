Cars

12 Hilariously Dumb Car Modifications People Actually Do

Stance will ruin your car
Flickr/Yomar Lopez

It's a free country, and you have the constitutional right to modify your car however you wish. That doesn't mean you should though. The vast majority of car mods make you look like a complete jackass. Seriously, you can spend all day on Reddit's Shitty_Car_Mods and lose your faith in humanity.

Or you can go to Instagram and do the same thing. Enjoy.

A Tron-like BMW | Instagram/@johnny_marko

When you like Tron a little too much...

... and you really don't care what anyone else thinks.

Don't ever do this to your car. | Instagram/Keegan Buppert

The overcompensating shift handle

Gotta love the Crown Royal bag doubling as a shift boot for extra credit on this one.

Stance is a horrible thing | Instagram/odd_mods

No, this car isn't broken

The owner's brain? Yeah, probably.

Nice cardboard? | Instagram/Ricky Retardo

When you have a brilliant idea after watching a Fast & Furious marathon

Just because you can Duck it, doesn't mean you should.

 

#roadtrip #canary #car #carmods #honda

A photo posted by Evaldas (@evaldas.kan)

Horrendous hood ornament | Instagram/Evaldas

Fun fact: hood ornaments become lethal projectiles in accidents

Naturally, you should choose the sharpest one you can find.

Vodka bottle radiator reservoir | Instagram/Brayton Dyck

At least this is classier than redneck engineering

He could've used a beer bottle...

Why not? | Instagram/odd_mods

I mean, the license plate has a point

You can do whatever you want to your own property... that doesn't mean we can't laugh at its stupidity.

Does this truck remind you of SNL? | Instagram/Ricky Retardo

If you feel ambiguous about this truck, this is why

Pirate Fiat | Instagram/Boost Jenner

Dude, you turned your Fiat into a pirate

Horrible alignment on a 4Runner | Instagram/Heidi Rettig

Sometimes, people have trouble estimating the width of things...

It's not the most symmetrical vehicle ever made, is it?

This isn't how you El Camino-ize a car

WTF is this? | Instagram/odd_mods

Yeah, I don't know either

Actually, the really sad thing here is that this was probably incredibly expensive to put together.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter and Facebook. As long as he lives, he'll never understand the appeal of "stanced" cars.

