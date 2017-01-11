12 Hilariously Dumb Car Modifications People Actually Do

It's a free country, and you have the constitutional right to modify your car however you wish. That doesn't mean you should though. The vast majority of car mods make you look like a complete jackass. Seriously, you can spend all day on Reddit's Shitty_Car_Mods and lose your faith in humanity.
Or you can go to Instagram and do the same thing. Enjoy.
When you like Tron a little too much...
... and you really don't care what anyone else thinks.
The overcompensating shift handle
Gotta love the Crown Royal bag doubling as a shift boot for extra credit on this one.
No, this car isn't broken
The owner's brain? Yeah, probably.
When you have a brilliant idea after watching a Fast & Furious marathon
Just because you can Duck it, doesn't mean you should.
Fun fact: hood ornaments become lethal projectiles in accidents
Naturally, you should choose the sharpest one you can find.
At least this is classier than redneck engineering
He could've used a beer bottle...
I mean, the license plate has a point
You can do whatever you want to your own property... that doesn't mean we can't laugh at its stupidity.
If you feel ambiguous about this truck, this is why
Dude, you turned your Fiat into a pirate
Sometimes, people have trouble estimating the width of things...
It's not the most symmetrical vehicle ever made, is it?
This isn't how you El Camino-ize a car
Yeah, I don't know either
Actually, the really sad thing here is that this was probably incredibly expensive to put together.
