Buckle Up: All 50 States, Ranked by How Likely You Are to Die in a Car Accident

Everyone knows driving is dangerous, if not from the gory low-budget movies they showed in drivers ed, then from the incessant phone calls you got from your parents the moment you turned 16. But just how dangerous, exactly? Turns out it varies wildly, depending on where you live.

To get an overarching look at how deadly the roads are in all 50 states, plus DC, we combined government data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration. (Check out the table at the end to see the raw numbers for yourself.) Here's every state, ranked by how likely you are to be killed in a car crash, plus some other terrifying factoids. Hint: be careful when you're out walking around in Florida.