How to Buy a Reliable Car for $2,000 or Less

Put the car's mechanical condition first

The current mechanical condition of a vehicle is more important than any other factor when buying a car for $2,000 or less. When you buy a used car, you're really investing in the driving and maintenance habits of the previous owner (I've said it before: shop for the right owner, not the right brand). Like an athlete who is given the right foods and exercise, a car performs best when it’s given the right fluids, filters, and scheduled maintenance so that little issues never become chronic ones. When you find a car that's been well taken care of, there's a high chance you've found a reliable daily driver that can go the distance for years to come.