My Weird, Wild Job as a Car Auctioneer

I owe it all to the Fonz. Really.

I met Henry Winkler, aka TV's Arthur Fonzarelli, in 1997 at the Atlanta Jewish Federation. Back then, I spent most of my waking hours underneath florescent lights, making numbers dance on a computer as a financial analyst for 60-plus hours each week.

Winkler met with hundreds of young and unhappy 20-somethings back then. When I told him, with a tone of sad defeat, that I was a financial analyst, he said, "You know, Steve, I never can imagine myself doing that for a living!"

"You know what? Neither can I."

"So what do you really want to do?" Winkler asked. I told him I wanted to be an auctioneer. Then he gave me the preamble to a speech that he also gave to tons of other people in my shoes: "If you will it, it is not a dream." That's what got me to pick up the phone and begin haunting several nearby auto auctions for months on end. And it truly sucked at first. But thanks to the Fonz, I was already living my dream.