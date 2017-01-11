Secrets to Buying a Used Cop Car, the Best Bargain on the Road

Don't take the listing at face value, though

Most agencies selling old cars absolutely suck at it. Sometimes the pictures online are for the wrong car, and the maintenance records are almost never listed online, even when they would boost the final sale price. For example, I once bought a vehicle for $700 that I later sold for over $7,000. The listing had the wrong pics, wrong miles, and featured a shockingly common phrase you see a lot at police auctions: "Working condition unknown. Mechanical condition unknown. Mileage unknown."

You're gonna need to figure out the history for yourself

CARFAX can be somewhat valuable, but only if the agency had a dealership or an independent repair facility handle the maintenance needs -- and larger cities are less likely to do that. Looking at the pictures online can help you quickly cross out the cars that look like they got into a fight and lost -- so long as you're reasonably sure the photos are of the right car. The remaining cars can all be inspected and verified for their condition by you or a mechanically inclined person. That takes a bit of planning.